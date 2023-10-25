King Charles fuels rumors of feud with Prince William, Kate Middleton

file footage

King Charles snubbed Kate Middleton an invitation to a recent reception he held to thank the organizers of the Coronation event.



The 74-year-old monarch was joined by his wife Queen Camilla, sister Princess Anne, and sister-in-law Sophie, alongside a number of representatives from across government in Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Prince William and Princess Kate were notably missing from the event – despite the fact that there were no public engagements for the couple according to the Royal Circular.

A handle named Exposing Royals pointed out the wary detail on X, formerly Twitter, directing the attention toward an alleged feud between the trio.

“KC III recently held a reception to thank organizers of the Coronation weekend and events after QE II's passing,” read the tweet. “He was with Camilla, Anne and Sophie.”

“Notably, Kate Middleton, though available, was not invited, underscoring the ongoing rift between the King and the Waleses,” it concluded, punctuated by a shocked emoji.

Charles sparked rumors of tension within the Royal Family after royal author Clive Irving suggested that the incumbent is “jealous” of the Prince and Princess of Wales for “stealing his limelight.”

Speaking to the Daily Express earlier this month, Irving explained that the couple’s popularity stems from their understanding of the “mood and the reality on the ground far more than Charles ever will.”