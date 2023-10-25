Snoop Dogg reveals who pays more; weddings or concerts

Snoop Dog is hands down the party person especially when it is at a Bbar mitzvah.



Snoop, 52, talked candidly with the 24-year-old Big Energy rapper in an interview for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue about his decision to perform 'dirty' at a bar mitzvah.

The two were talking about the entertainment industry and how certain assignments pay more than others.

"You’re going to have opportunities where somebody going to book you for a wedding that’s going to pay you more than you getting paid onstage," Snoop tells Latto, to which she replies, "Bar mitzvah money."

Then, Snoop jokingly reflects on his personal bar mitzvah performance experience.

"No, for real. I did a bar mitzvah for some kids that was, like, five years old. I’m doing the radio version. They doing the mothe*****ing dirty version. So I’m like, F*** it, we going to go dirty, [sic]" he says of the experience.

Snoop stated that he's "probably" one of the few rappers from the '90s "that's still around," because of the economic prospects.

"So you got to be a smarter businesswoman and say, 'OK, the women are winning right now in the music industry.' This is a first, for the women to be [in] the foreground," the Gin and Juice performer told Latto.

He added: "You’re the first era to actually dominate music. [But] you guys have to understand that here’s where the bulls--- comes in. They going to make y’all fight each other. That’s what they made us do. They didn’t want us to join hands and say, 'Hey, East Coast, West Coast, down South. I love your music.'"