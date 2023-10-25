Princess Kate's spotlight 'under threat' as 'young blood' gears to take over

Princess Kate's spotlight 'under threat'

Kate Middleton could be dealt with a major blow in the wake of King Charles’ latest mission.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a user tipped that Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, might be stepping into the limelight as a working royal.

“There’s a rumor floating around that Lady Louise might soon become a working royal,” the tweet read.

“Assuming it's true, I can't wait to see how Kate Middleton reacts to a younger, blood-born royal stealing her spotlight,” they taunted.

The speculations swirled following reports the 74-year-old monarch has been planning to train “younger royal blood“ due to the growing royal engagements across the globe clashing with lack of working royals in the Firm.

Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are currently the prime candidates to start undertaking royal duties and ultimately become working royals.

Charles’ decision comes on the heels of monarchy’s requirement to have additional youthful members alongside Prince William and Princess Kate in order to appeal to the younger generation.

As far as Lady Louise is concerned, the youngest of King's nieces recently completed her first year of university at St. Andrews.