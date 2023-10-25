Prince Harry melts Meghan Markle's heart with his smart plan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have recently returned from an extravagant mini-break, have ended all their feud about their future plans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly renewed their vows to support each other and achieve all their task together during their romantic island break in the Caribbean.

Harry and Meghan reportedly flied by private plane from New Jersey and then returning into Atlanta, Georgia a few days later. They made the trip without their two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to thrash out their future strategy and plans.

The trip was Prince Harry's idea as he had wanted to convince his wife about his reported plan to move to the UK, where he's reportedly hunting a property.

Harry, according to a source, succeeded in his plan to win Meghan's heart back as the Duchess has reportedly given in to the Duke.

The trip comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan are not on the same page on several issues and their future plans and projects may harm their relationship.

