Kate Middleton’s scandal-hit uncle Gary Goldsmith snubbed by ITV bosses

Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton's uncle, has reportedly been axed by the bosses from the next series of "I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here".

58-year-old Gary, the younger brother of princess of Wales's mother Carole Middleton, has been left out by ITV bosses for the next series of the famous show despite the show previously taking on contestants with connections to royals, including Mike Tindall and Ruthie Henshall.

Gary Goldsmith, who was reportedly in talks to take part in the next series of "I’m a Celebrity..." has been dropped by the bosses, saying it was "too much of a risk".

Gary, who also attended Kate's weddings to Prince William in 2011, "was well up for a stint in the Aussie jungle and taking part in the Bushtucker trials but it doesn’t seem to be happening anymore," a source told the Sun.

"Obviously, he could be a ratings winner but maybe it’s just too much of a risk," they added.



Gar, who has allegedly been involved in a number of scandals, and bosses were said to be worried that he could further embarrass the royal family by speaking out around the campfire.



Mike Tindall, who is married to King Charles III's niece Zara took part in the show in 2022. He was the eighth celebrity to leave the jungle narrowly missing out on the final which included Former health secretary Matt Hancock, ex footballer Jill Scott and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Kate's scandal-hit uncle once said about the Princess that she "always has such poise and class" and described her as being a "magnet for attention."



Gary, in a column, wrote about the future Queen Consort: “Knowing her like I do, I'd say it is her authenticity. She's a very genuine person. I don't think you could pretend to be anything you're not when you're in the spotlight for a never-ending period of time. The cracks would show. In a way, I think she has become a conduit between the old-school monarchy and modern life as most of us experience it"