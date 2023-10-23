Kate Middleton uses Prince William's 'jealousy' to bring forth style evolution

file footage

Kate Middleton’s style transition might be due to a more complex reason, an expert suggested.

According to Marca.com, the Princess of Wales “changed her image to now wear very simple suits and blouses” to appease to her husband Prince William’s supposed “jealousy.”

Noting that the mom of three is “not used to” such uptight clothes, the publication referenced now-King Charles jealousy toward the late Princess Diana over her unbridled popularity.

"Diana transformed herself into a very elegant blonde beauty. They paid a visit to Wales and that was the first moment when Prince Charles said to himself: 'They've come to see my wife, they haven't come for me,’” alleged Katherine Bowles, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in unearthed historical documents.

Kate has frequently drawn comparisons with the likes of her mother-in-law for her regal fashion choices, including her approach while engaging with public during royal duties.

Speaking to the Daily Express, body language expert Darren Stanton said, “Diana never played on the fact she was a royal, she was naturally herself and Kate is very similar.

"She is genuinely happy to meet people from all walks of life and she always treats people with dignity and respect," the expert explained.