King Charles to slim down monarchy: 'There's a few chess pieces'

King Charles' plans for a 'slimmed down' monarchy has drawn questions over how slim he aims for it to be.

Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers spoke to Sky News and mused how the royal family members were reduced to a few.

“I think that’s what we saw Princess Anne say in an interview just before the coronation– ‘listen there isn’t a lot of us left’,” he recalled.

Noting Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse scandal as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to step down from the royal family, Myers said it was likely that the public would see other faces like the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh step up.

“So who are left to fill the top spots – certainly Prince William and the Princess of Wales have been stepping up their duties.

“So who is going to step in, are the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh going to be able to step up to the plate; there’s talk of Lady Louise, even though she’s at university, maybe stepping into a royal role in the future.

“I’m sure there’s a few more chess pieces to sort of flit around and move across the board.”