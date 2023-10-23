Lupita Nyong’o radiates happiness following Selema Masekela split

Lupita Nyong’o appeared in good spirits at the GO Campaign's 2023 GO Gala following her heart breaking split from Selema Masekela.



The Black Panther actress donned a chic cream-colour attire and a beautiful matching headpiece as she attended the charity event with her mother.



Moreover, the 40-year-old actress posed with Robert Pattinson who was also marked his presence at the event which aims to improve the lifestyle of underprivileged children.

On October 20, Lupita announced her breakup from her now ex boyfriend Selema Masekela on Instagram.



Without mentioning the name of her former love interest, the actress shared that she finds herself "in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."



Since her upsetting life update, several fans extended their heartfelt wishes to the actress.

In response, the Mexican-Kenyan artist expressed her gratitude, saying, "the words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm."

Lupita’s breakup announcement comes a day after she was seen attending a Janelle Monae concert with actor Joshua Jackson, whose wife Jodie Turner-Smith recently filed for divorce.

The former couple publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram in December 2022.