Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on mission to 'widen divide, with royal family

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, who are said to be hunting a property in the UK, are allegedly trying to 'widen divide with Firm', according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reported move to buy their own London home seems to be the part of a wider strategy to "disconnect" with the rest of the family.

The California-based couple are seeking to further "maintain a disconnect" from the royal family, an expert has claimed.



It emerged after Harry was disrespected and disallowed to stay at Windsor during his rest visit to the UK.

Meghan and Harry want to have a home base in London, insiders told the Sunday Times, rather than ask the King for property on the royal estate after they were removed from Frogmore Cottage.

According to PR expert Kieran Elsby, Harry and Meghan were preparing for another feud with the Royal Family as they begin their property search.



"While they've voiced their desire for privacy and independence, their actions, such as this potential property purchase, might be interpreted as a deliberate move to maintain a disconnect from the Royal Family," He told The Mirror.

It’s "essential" that the couple find a balance between their own lives and their connection "with the institution that has been a significant part of their lives," said Elsby.