Inside Prince Harry's 'guilt' for keeping Meghan Markle away from father

Prince Harry is seemingly aware of his impact of his wife Meghan Markle’s now estranged relationship with her father Thomas Markle.



Speaking in the pair’s Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex noted that it was 'incredibly sad' that the Suits actress had to be distant from her father after leading a very public life with the royal family.

"Of course, it's incredibly sad what happened. She had a father before this and now she doesn't have a father," he said.

The Duke of Sussex went on to admit that if he and Meghan were not together she would likely still have a relationship with her father.

"And I shouldered that because if Meg wasn't with me, then her dad would still be her dad."

For the unversed, Meghan and her father Thomas’ estranged relationship first came into light days before the former actress’s wedding.

Thomas reportedly helped the paparazzi push certain rhetoric by staging photos and speaking to the press, against his daughter’s wish.

Meghan recalled and said: "H and I called my dad. I said, 'Look, they're saying you're taking money from the tabloids to stage photos. Is this true?' He says no. And he said, 'No, no, I have things I need to do.' And it felt really cagey," she continued.

"I was like, 'It doesn't make sense.' And when we hung up, I looked at H. I was like, 'I don't know why, but I don't believe him.' "