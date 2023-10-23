Victoria Beckham to feature in her own docuseries exploring her fashion empire

Victoria Beckham is set to feature in her own documentary exploring her life and career after the success of her husband David’s Netflix series Beckham.

According to The Sun, Victoria will showcase her career from a singer in The Spice Girls to create a fashion and beauty empire.

It is reported that David’s Beckham series became hit on the streaming platform with fans commending the series on social media following its release.

In the David’s docuseries, the power couple talked about different incident that happened in their life but the most important was Rebecca Loos' claims that she had an affair with the footballer in the past. The former football opened up on how this alleged affair affected their family and how they dealt as a couple in the series.

However, now the outlet reported that after David’s series, the producers now keen to progress towards creating Victoria’s documentary.

A source spilled to The Sun, “This will be a documentary exploring Victoria's meteoric rise in the fashion world; how she's built a fashion and beauty empire from scratch.”

“The focus will very much be on the business brand, but will detail how she had to overcome the naysayers post-Spice Girls and defied the cynics” stated an insider.

The source told the outlet, “At times her journey wasn't easy, and there will be a blood, sweat and tears look behind the scenes at the sheer graft she has put into reinventing herself.”

“Off the back of David's success, and how well she came across, people will also see, in depth, her wit and sarcasm,” remarked an insider.

The source added that they would give a peek into her relationship with David as well as a look at her friendships with other celebrities.