Priyanka Chopra discloses her favourite red carpet look of 2023

Priyanka Chopra shares her everyday fashion routine in a recent interview

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed her favourite red carpet look of the year, admitting that the gown she wore at the Citadel premiere in Rome made her feel 'feminine.'



In conversation with People, the actress shared that the stunning green outfit designed by Valentino "encompassed everything she was feeling in that moment."



The internationally celebrated artist who often turned heads with her iconic fashion looks showered praise on the gown she wore beneath a robe styled with feathers in April 2023.

"I just feel like that encompassed everything I was feeling in that moment. I did this Sophia Loren eye makeup, and the gown was comfortable, flouncy, beautiful and feminine," she added.

Priyanka who is married to Nick Jonas, further detailed her everyday fashion routine, revealing she takes only 10 minutes to get ready.

"I can take literally 10 minutes to get out of the door," the Quantico actress said. "I can be ready in 10 minutes if I know I'm not in front of a camera."



The mother of Malti Marie acknowledged the fact that she has to get ready for her job every other day so she doesn’t prefer "glamour at home."



While sharing her morning routine, she said, "I'll find two outfits that I like, I'll decide which one I prefer, and then my hair and makeup is dictated by whatever the outfit is."

