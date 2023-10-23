Brooklyn Beckham’s reaction to constant ‘Cooking with Brooklyn’ hate

Brooklyn Beckham doesn’t take any hate or criticism he gets for his cooking show to his heart.



The oldest child of Victoria and David Beckham, who has face been going through several years of being called a "wannabe" chef, stated he is unfazed by criticism directed at his culinary pursuits.

“To be honest, I’m used to the hate,” Brooklyn said, as per Insider.

“It doesn’t really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me,” he went on.

When his show, Cookin' With Brooklyn," debuted in December 2021, the trolling kicked.

Even though the Facebook Watch series is no longer running, the influencer is still posting culinary-related content on his other social media accounts.

He most recently faced criticism for cooking two pieces of chicken using nearly the whole bottle of avocado oil.

With the video, he shared with his 16.3 million Instagram followers that he enjoyed using Chosen Foods oil "for frying because of its high smoke point and neutral flavor" throughout the summer.

Brooklyn dipped the chicken breasts in a mixture made with milk and then rolled them in a mixture of flour and spices.

Followed by a whole bottle of oil which he poured into the pan.

“Thats a LOT of oil,” one fan criticized, while another said, “There are people dying in the world from starvation – you used enough oil and milk for about 20 people. But you wouldn’t understand that.”

A third chimed in, “That’s at least $25 worth of avocado oil.”



