Dave Chapelle’s Israel-Gaza Conflict comments cause mixed reactions in audience

Dave Chapelle triggered mixed reactions among his show’s audience while expressing his perspective on the Israel-Gaza Conflict.



According to The Wall Street Journal, the comedian shared his opinions while performing at Boston's TD Garden Arena, denouncing the October 7th retaliation bombings by Hamas and criticizing Israel's bombing of years on Gaza.

As per the newspaper, Chappelle also said that war crimes were being committed and that the US was guilty in the killing of defenseless civilians.

Chappelle continued his criticism of the Israeli government for denying supplies to the people of Gaza and obstructing help. In closing, he stated that two wrongs do not equal a right.

Strangely, according to the Daily Mail, Chappelle claimed through a spokesman that he wasn't in Boston on Thursday night, but several witnesses have come forward with accounts of his remarks.

According to the WSJ, some audience members applauded and yelled "Free Palestine," while another urged Chappelle to stop talking.

After leaving the show, a few audience members shared on social media that Chappelle's remarks had made them feel “sick”.

“The audience was cheering Chappelle on during his tirade. I was sick. We were sick. I turned to my friends and wife and said I think it is time to go,” one audience member said.

“We walked out and met up with many other Jews leaving the show. Never in my life have I felt so unsafe and so fearful of what I was witnessing.”