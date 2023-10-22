Prince Harry's outburst with Prince William left Diana shocked

Prince Harry had seemingly caught wind of his fate as a spare in what was a notable outburst during his childhood with Prince William.

According to protection officer Ken Wharfe, while speaking in the documentary Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince, the Duke of Sussex had left his mother Princess Diana shocked with his words.

"Diana would always take the two boys to Highgrove in Gloucestershire. On this particular occasion Diana was driving, I was sat in the front, William and Harry in the back," he recalled.

"They'd clearly got off to a bad start because they were arguing before we'd even left.”

Ken elaborated that Prince Harry had openly stated how his brother Prince William would eventually be king, which would mean that the then young Duke of Sussex was aware

"Harry out of nowhere said: 'William, one day you’ll be king, I won't, it doesn’t matter therefore I can do what I like'."