Prince Harry 'pushed' Meghan from Kate, William in poignant move

Prince Harry had seemingly pushed away his wife Meghan Markle from Prince William and Kate Middleton in what has emerged to be a major moment from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Noting the body language of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas recalled a moment from the big day in which the pairs walking side-by-side as they approached well-wishers.

He said that as the four walked back to the car after greeting their royal fans, Prince William appeared to have reached out to his estranged sister-in-law however, Prince Harry seemingly pushed her away from his brother and Kate.

Despite this Kate remained unfazed as she continued to maintain composure.

“It was obvious that despite how uncomfortable Catherine could be, she managed to slay. She nailed the way one should behave when you find yourself in a situation in which you need to share the stage with others,” he said in his Royal Rogue YouTube channel.

“Meghan was nervous, looking in Catherine’s direction, and Meghan’s left hand - was at least, for a split second - covering her chest. Catherine was walking tall with her hands relaxed and her chin really up.”