Raghav Chadha says Parineeti Chopra brings 'joy' into his world

Raghav Chadha gushed over his wife Parineeti Chopra as he penned a heartfelt birthday note for her.



The Indian politician shared some adorable unseen photos with the Bollywood actress in honour of her partner’s 35th birthday.

"You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable," he said.

Raghav admitted that his better half brought "so much joy into my world."

While showering love and praise on Parineeti, he wrote "On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are…"

"Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!" Raghav concluded her sweet caption.

On September 24, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

The Ishaqzaade actress announced her union with the love of her life in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!" she wrote.

As the actress announced her union with the politician on social media, several well-known celebrities including her cousin-actress Priyanka Chopra extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlywed couple.