Prince Harry has 'nothing going on' as Meghan to 'unfurl glory' in rebrand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's motive to rebrand ahead of their highly anticipated comeback will reportedly see them at odds with each other careers.



According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, while writing for news.com.au, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans appeared to be increasingly divergent which meant that at some point in time, one or the other may feel left out.

In particular, Elser noted that Meghan appeared to have the upper hand and would likely fare better, however the same could not be said for her husband Prince Harry.

“One thing that Meghan has never, ever lacked is an abundance of ideas and it seemed like we were about to see her unabashed, unconstrained ambition and creativity finally unfurl in all its full glory," she wrote.

“I even had the chrysalis cliches ready to wheel out.

“All of this, it must be noted, applies just as equally to Harry, whose career prospects can entirely be summed up by that handy shrugging emoji.

“His wife’s website might still be a yeti-worthy mystery but what exactly does the duke have going on?”