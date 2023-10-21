Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals she finds motherhood ‘extremely overwhelming’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas speaks candidly about her motherhood journey which she finds it “extremely overwhelming”.



In a new interview with PEOPLE about her partnership with Marshalls for its new Good Stuff Social Club, the Quantico actress explained how her journey as a mother to 21-month-old daughter filled with different emotions.

Reflecting on her experience as a mom, Priyanka revealed she felt overwhelmed “every other day”

The Baywatch star, who tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in 2018, spoke up about her daughter, saying, “I think when you put them to bed, it's extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make.”

“But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family,” stated the 41-year-old.

Priyanka explained, “I look at my daughter's smile, and I'm like, ‘Okay, okay. I'm doing good so far’.”

“It's the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it's extremely scary,” she added.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick reportedly welcomed their daughter via surrogacy on January 15, 2022. Malti spent her first 100 days in the NICU.

Meanwhile, Malti finally made her first public appearance back in January with her mother and father as she came along for the ceremony that honoured the Jonas Brothers with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.