Tom Brady, Irina Shayk romance fizzled out: It's officially over!

Tom Brady's brief relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk is finished after things reportedly fizzled out.

Brady, who divorced his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, has been seen out and about with Shayk lately despite their best efforts to keep the relationship under wraps.

After Shayk attended the Michael Kors NYFW presentation last month, the new couple were spotted arriving at the NFL legend's Tribeca apartment just a few minutes apart.

However, according to TMZ Sports, Brady, 46, and the 37-year-old mutually decided to end their relationship and are no longer seeing one another.

It is assumed that there is no animosity between the two, and their choice was not motivated by any drama or scandal.

However, when they both recently spent a lot of time in different cities, the writing seemed to be on the wall.

Shayk has been frequently photographed in New York, whilst Brady was recently pictured lounging on his yacht in Miami, hinting that their romance has taken a backseat.

Shayk has a six-year-old daughter with actor Bradley Cooper and a dating history with Cristiano Ronaldo.

By sharing a photo of her ex on social media last month, she fueled rumours of a prospective reunion with Cooper, but the 48-year-old is currently savouring a blossoming romance with another model, Gigi Hadid.