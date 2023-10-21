Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming Christmas plans revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be ‘house hunting’ in U.K., but they have no plans to meet their estranged Royal Family for Christmas holidays.

Per royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ‘no-show’ at Balmoral, it is ‘unlikely’ that they ‘will grace Sandringham’ with their ‘presence.’

Dunlop told The Mirror, “Christmas is coming and we want Meghan and Harry to inject the Windsor brand with a bit of Transatlantic tension.”

She added, “Far from buying a penthouse near London, it doesn’t even look like King Charles will get a Christmas cuddle with those absent grandchildren.”

The couple had arrived back in the US following a tropical Caribbean vacation on Wednesday.

The remarks come after an insider revealed to Heat Magazine that Harry “feels so much more at home” in NYC and he “really wants to move.”

However, his inclination towards the Big Apple is becoming a dividing point with the former Suits actress who “can’t imagine leaving.”

Following the news, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk that it is unlikely that Meghan will return to British soil with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2.