Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s blooming romance 'irritates' Kelly Clarkson

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s blooming romance irritated Kelly Clarkson as she urged the National Football League (NFL) announcers to shift their attention back to the game itself.



As per as Fox News, Kelly, 41, slammed the management of NFL for prioritising pop megastar's attendance at their games, rather than actual sports coverage.

The singer dubbed the situation "hilarious" during an episode of her show on Friday, while interviewing comedian Bowen Yang.



"It's not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now," she said.

The songwriter called out the coverage of recent NFL games, saying, "It's like you're watching Housewives while you're watching, and they're just talking about gossip things, and you're like, 'So what about the play?' They're taking over."



In response, Bowen shared his first interaction with the new couple in town at SNL, stating that "it was a wild" experience.

"We didn’t expect them to come. I round the corner, they’re at the page desk and … I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s two of the tallest people I’ve ever seen. Who are they? And then I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, wow, it’s them! OK, they’re here,’ and it was wild," he shared.

On September 24, the Lover singer fueled romance rumours with Kelce by making an appearance at the Chiefs vs. Bears game.



Last week, Swift and Kelce publicly confirmed their budding romance after sharing an intimate moment during New York City outing.



Since then, the couple's intimate date nights left the internet into frenzy, as Swifties around the world started adoring the new lovebirds.

