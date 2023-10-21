Justin Bieber exudes desire to have a child with Hailey Bieber: Watch

File Footage

Justin Bieber is not hiding his desire to welcome a child with wife Hailey Bieber as the two shared an adorable moment with friend’s little daughter.



Taking to Instagram, the founder of the beauty brand Rhode shared a video in which she was seen cradling her friend Kelia Moniz’s baby girl, whereas, Justin gave a sweet cheek kiss to the little one.

In a posted video, the love birds beamed with happiness as they spent time with the little girl.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old singer introduced his new born niece to the world in a heartfelt Instagram post.



"Meet my niece Poppy Ford Kennedy,” Justin wrote in the caption. "Anyone who knows @thejasonkennedy and @thelaurenkennedy know their journey and challenges with having kids. they now have two beautiful babies that I’m absolutely obsessed with."



In the comments section, one fan wrote, "This is the sweetest thing in the world, you look great when you become a father it will be so cute."



"He wants to be a dad so bad," another chimed in.



During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, the Peaches singer opened up about embracing parenthood, saying, "I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s [Hailey's] body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few."



On the other hand, Hailey admitted that she wanted to become a mother, however, the 27-year-old model expressed her serious concerns about the constant online backlash.

In conversation with The Sunday Times, she said, "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."