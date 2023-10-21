Priyanka Chopra reveals she became ‘fragile’ after embracing motherhood

File Footage

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about how motherhood has impacted her life, revealing that she has become more fragile than before.



In conversation with Today, the 41-year-old actress, who welcomed her daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022, admitted that like any new mother she also has many doubts about the new phase of life.



"Motherhood has made me a lot more fragile. I don’t know if motherhood has impacted my self worth or confidence but what it has impacted — it’s made me a lot more wary," she shared.



The Citadel actress added that being a mother to little Malti made her worry about "self-sabotaging" things on a daily basis.

"Every day, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s the mistake I’m going to make? Or how can I mess this up? How am I going to self-sabotage in a way?’ I feel like I have to remind myself that I’m a confident person and I can do this," she said.



Earlier, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas shared the challenging yet beautiful journey of bringing their new born from the NICU to home.

While sharing a cute family photo, the couple penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they wrote.