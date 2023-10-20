Romeo Beckham, girlfriend Mia Regan mourn death of beloved family dog

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan mourned the death of their beloved family dog Dachshund Rufus.

The footballer, 21, took to Instagram on Friday to mark the loss of her pooch with a sweet photo.

He wrote: 'Rest in paradise lil man'.

Model Mia, 20, also shared her own tribute to Rufus. 'Thank you for blessing all of our lives, the most precious pup, love you forever and ever. RIP Rufus xxx,' she wrote.

Rufus was Mia's family dog. The couple also have a Cockapoo called Simba.

Last year, Romeo and Mia welcomed Simba to the family.



