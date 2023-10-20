Romeo Beckham, girlfriend Mia Regan mourn death of beloved family dog

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan mourned the death of their beloved family dog Dachshund Rufus.
The footballer, 21, took to Instagram on Friday to mark the loss of her pooch with a sweet photo.
He wrote: 'Rest in paradise lil man'.
Model Mia, 20, also shared her own tribute to Rufus. 'Thank you for blessing all of our lives, the most precious pup, love you forever and ever. RIP Rufus xxx,' she wrote.
Rufus was Mia's family dog. The couple also have a Cockapoo called Simba.
Last year, Romeo and Mia welcomed Simba to the family.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been urged to attend more foreign occasions
The TV presenter and his wife Hannah Cooper welcomed their first child in September
Adele started her residency shows in November 2022
Pop superstar Taylor Swift shares what she thinks of Sabrina Carpenter’s cover of song
Kate Middleton and Prince William have transformed royal visits as new initiative
Steph McGovern believes she doesn't consider herself as well-known as Holly