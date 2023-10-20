VIDEO: Polish thief's foolish dummy-act to dodge police leaves Internet in splits

A Polish criminal pretended to be a dummy in a clothing store's window in order to steal jewellery from a Warsaw shopping mall, as per police after he was arrested this week.
The 22-year-old entered the store and "put on a new outfit, then stood still in the window like a mannequin in order to fool security guards and surveillance cameras," police said.
When the shop closed he slipped out and swiped jewellery from a stand in the shopping centre.
"We've never seen anything like it," police told AFP. But the thief was not as clever as he thought.
Officers later nabbed him and now he faces up to 10 years in prison.
On another occasion, according to investigators, he ate in a restaurant before sliding beneath the roller shutters at the entrance to a business to exchange his clothes. After that, he came back for more food.
Security guards soon caught sight of him and contacted the police, though.
The man is also accused of robbing another retail centre, where police claim he tried to steal other things after it closed and grabbed money from the cash registers.
Israel has sent a firestorm of warnings to the Hamas leaders on top of the thousands of airstrikes
Gaza's Hamas-run government said that children made up 1,524 of the 3,785 people killed since Israel launched a...
Sidney Powell is also being sued for defamation in separate cases by two voting machine companies, Dominion and...
At least 471 people have lost their lives and more than 300 wounded in the Gaza hospital attack
Pregnant Palestinian women are suffering immense trauma as a result of Israel's bombing
Despite his sister's pleadings, Dr El-Nakla has resisted leaving the war-torn city where he worked for the past week