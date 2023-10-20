Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to trade off royal secrets for financial gain?

Prince Harry will '100% back' Meghan Markle's memoir 'exposing' Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not above resorting more attacks at the Royal Family to compensate for their latest string financial losses.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier suggested that the Duke of Sussex will extend his "100% support" to the duchess should she decide to release a tell-all memoir.

The former royal pair have been dealt with major blows in terms of finances with the loss of Spotify deal and more, since the beginning of the year.

Hence, they will not shy away from relying on airing out the dirty laundary about the members of the Royal Family to make up for it, according to the expert.

"The couple are struggling to make money at the moment as they lost their Spotify contract and this would be a massive money spinner," Phil explained.

"I personally don’t think Meghan ever intended to stay in the royal family," he claimed. "But that won’t stop her concocting her own narrative of events to justify her actions, and I’m sure Harry will back her up 100 per cent.

Though, if there's one person that could change arry and Meghan's mind against writing the book, it's Princess Eugenie, whom Dampier shared the pair is "still friendly with."

"Even if it's not justified I think Meghan has now convinced herself that she is right and can’t see the other side’s point of view," he said.

"She will claim she is putting forward her truth even if it’s not always the real truth," the royal commentator added.