Harry, Meghan deprive King Charles of Archie, Lilibet's 'cuddles'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may reportedly disappoint King Charles with their Christmas plans.

According to royal expert Tessa Dunlop, while speaking to The Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to not travel across the pond to spend the festive holiday with the monarch and his family.

"Christmas is coming and we want Meghan and Harry to inject the Windsor brand with a bit of transatlantic tension," Dunlop said.

Referencing Prince Harry's lack of presence during his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's first death anniversary, Dunlop believed that Christmas would be no exception as the pair seemingly has no plans to see the royal family.

"But don’t hold your breath, just as Harry was a no-show at Balmoral this summer it is unlikely that he’ll grace Sandringham with his presence."

Despite reports of Prince Harry looking for a UK home, the royal expert said that it was highly unlikely that King Charles would get to meet his grandchildren.

"Far from buying a penthouse near London, it doesn’t even look like King Charles will get a Christmas cuddle with those absent grandchildren," she added.

