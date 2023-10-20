Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay no heed to criticism: 'They're a team'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been paying no heed the flurry of criticism that comes in their way regularly after it emerged that the pair was more than happy in their lives.

After coming off of their latest appearance where they campaigned for mental health awareness in the age of social media, a source told People that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were enjoying their life as parents.

“Meghan is the best mom, and Harry is always on the floor playing with the kids," the insider shared.

"They are still such a team."

This development comes after Prince Harry and Meghan hosted their first Archwell event on World Mental Health Day and got candid about their experience of raising two children in the digital age.

At the time Meghan spoke to the audience about motherhood and that that being a mom was single handedly the "most important thing in [her] entire life."

"Outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan said about Prince Harry.

"I feel fortunate that our children are quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us."