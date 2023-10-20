Prince Harry won't say yes to Meghan Markle for her new plan

Prince Harry won't say yes to Meghan Markle's new plan

Prince Harry is allegedly trying to 'sabotage' his wife Meghan Markle's plan to relocate to Malibu, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who settled in Montecito when they left the UK following their exit from the royal family, have reportedly decided to leave their mansion to move somewhere else to achieve their goals.

The US-based couple were said to be eyeing up an $18million Malibu home, but it seems as though those plans are on hold.

Meghan and Harry are making headlines about their house-hunting mission and reportedly eyeing up an $8million (plot of land in the Californian city, with plans to build a 10,000 square foot mansion which would cost $10million.

However, King Charles III's youngest son harry does not seem to give Meghan Thumbs up. A source has claimed that the Duke has been trying to "sabotage" the plans.

The couple recently took a trip to New York City and it's been reported that the Duke of Sussex is now keen on moving to the Big Apple. The source said he felt very at home there and enjoyed "the fast pace, the culture, the social scene."



Harry is interested to move to New York as it would, according to the source, be easier for Harry to visit his family in London if they lived in NY.

"Harry was all gung-ho for the Malibu move a few months ago. Yes, it was Meghan's idea, but he was excited about it. It feels odd that now he wants out of that Californian life and is suggesting they buy a place in New York instead. It's almost like he's trying to sabotage things because it makes zero logical sense," the source told Heat magazine.



Meanwhile, Meghan is still hoping to stay close to Los Angeles for work opportunities. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been travelling to LA for meetings "multiple times a week", with the work set to ramp up as their projects go into production.

Meghan is "all about making face-to-face contact" in order to build "meaningful" relationships, which would be helped if they stayed close to Hollywood. However, she understands Harry's desire to catch up with his family and friends.

A separate source has claimed "Harry won't say yes to Meghan all the time as he has changed his mind and will be focusing on his charity works in the future.