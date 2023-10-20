Shilpa Shetty parts ways with Raj Kundra?

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra shared a cryptic post on social media, stating that he has been going through a difficult phase in life.



Without mentioning the clear context, the Indian businessman took to X and wrote, "We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period."



The 48-year-old’s unclear post left the netizens wondering that if he has actually separated from the Bollywood actress, however, others called it a promotional strategy.

One social media user wrote, "Come on. Lame gimmick."

"CHEAP PUBLICITY," another chimed in.

Later, Raj dropped a video on his social media account and revealed that he was "separating" from his face masks that he has been wearing for the past few months.



He wrote, "Farewell Masks …it’s time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey."

Shilpa’s husband post came days after he unveiled the trailer of his upcoming debut film, UT69.



Reportedly, his forth coming film is based on the alleged pornography-related case filed against him in 2021.

Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009. The couple shares two children, Viaan and Samisha.

