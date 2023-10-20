World Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss, put Australia to bat first

Australian captain Pat Cummins (left) throws a coin for toss as Babar Azam looks on. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan Friday won the toss and chose to field against Australia in the fourth match for both teams in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in India's Bangalore.

Both sides are aiming for victory with Pakistan ready to get back in the game following its devastating loss against India on October 14, while Australia looks to redeem their two losses out of the three total matches they have played so far.

For today's match Pakistan have rested Shadab Khan and brought in Usama Mir as his replacement.

Pakistan skipper termed the pitch at the Chinnaswamy stadium “good”, sharing his team’s plan is to take early wickets and put Australia under pressure.

He added his side is now confident after a couple of good sessions and time to rest. Babar, however, spoke about the Green Shirts’ need to bat better, as they didn’t perform well against the arch-rivals India.

Meanwhile, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said his side would have bowled first too had they won the toss, but were also fine with batting.

The Australian captain found the wicket “really good” and spoke about his team’s energy against Sri Lanka during their last win in the event. Cummins hopes his team will display the same performance against Pakistan as well.

"Same side, everyone's good to go," he said.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

More to follow...