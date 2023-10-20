Travis Kelce plans to join Taylor Swift for 'Eras Tour' in show of support

Travis Kelce has made it known that he intends to accompany Taylor Swift on her forthcoming "Eras Tour" international dates.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's burgeoning romance is set to hit new heights as the NFL star plans to be at her side during her upcoming international tour dates, commencing in November.

With Taylor's international tour scheduled to begin in November, Travis is making arrangements to spend time with her during this significant period.

Interestingly, during week 10 of the NFL season, Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a bye week, aligning perfectly with Taylor's three consecutive performances in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from November 9 to 11.

This synchronicity offers Travis the ideal opportunity to be in attendance.

Furthermore, as their romance gathers momentum, Travis is taking measures to ensure his privacy.

Recently, he acquired a new home, fulfilling a long-standing desire.

His previous residence had become easily accessible to the public, and given the increased attention he has received, a change in living arrangements became a necessity.