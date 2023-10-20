Taylor Swift 'Blown Away' by Travis Kelce's gentlemanly courtship, love Is blossoming

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have openly displayed their blossoming romance since confirming their relationship last month.

A source closely associated with Taylor's friend, Blake Lively, has unveiled insights into the new love affair.

According to the source, while Taylor may have initially aimed to keep her composure, it became evident to those in her circle that she was rapidly falling for Kelce.



The source revealed that Taylor is currently in a state of awe and that her family has given their seal of approval to Travis.

Despite her efforts to maintain her composure, it is apparent that she is gradually falling in love with him, and the sentiment appears to be mutual.

