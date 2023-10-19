Prince Harry, Meghan's 'billionaire's playground' trip a 'networking' opportunity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s island getaway was reportedly more than just to take some time off

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s island getaway was reportedly more than just to catch some waves and soak in some sun.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, while speaking to GB News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the trip to the Caribbean island in order to 'network'.

Noting that the island was called "the playground of billionaires" Levin said that the pair hoped to grow their circle as they planned for their comeback.

"It's not a case of relaxing, it's it's a case of seeing the billionaires who can say here I am because network," she said.

"That's a thing. Of course. Networking. You may go there making the people that she wants to use.

"And it's actually sort of shining. She can tick that. I think she's got lots of boxes in her head of ticking."