Screengrabs taken from the videos of the scuffle between Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and a citizen. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, came to blows yet again on Thursday. But this time with a citizen outside the gate of the Supreme Court — the second time in a month that he got into a fight.

A video showed the two scuffling with each other, while a man gave the citizen a beating and a cop and another lawyer intervened in a bid to end the fight.

Another video showed the same man beating the citizen, who was lying on the floor while Marwat was kicking him.

The cop had somehow separated them after intervention and was trying to calm down the citizen when he said an abusive word to Marwat. This was when Marwat rushed and grabbed him while the first man started beating the citizen.

Speaking about today's incident, the PTI lawyer claimed that the citizen had provoked him by hurling an abusive word.

"He abused me without any reason. I didn't know the person," Marwat said and refused to comment any further.

Last month, Marwat and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan got involved in a brawl on a television show, when a heated debate between him and Afnan turned into a "wrestling competition".

The lawyer and senator were having a heated argument that ended up using abusive language when all of a sudden Marwat attacked the senator. At first, both pushed each other eventually resorted to slaps and started punching each other.

It was only due to the TV show crew’s intervention that both the politicians were separated.

Taking to X, Dr Afnan said that Marwat attacked him, adding that he does not believe in violence but is a “soldier of Nawaz Sharif”.

“The beating that I gave to Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI and especially Imran Khan. They will not be able to show their face to anyone and will be forced to wear big dark sunglasses,” the senator said.

While Marwat, in a post, claimed that the TV show host was "spreading misinformation" about the "unpleasant incident".

"He is spreading rumours that my opponent was a Superman. He is not telling the reality which is that Afnan Ullah ran away from the studio and took shelter in a nearby room, which I came to know after watching his programme today," Marwat said. He also added that he plans to "initiate a defamation case and criminal complaint" the senator.