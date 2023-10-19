'PEOPLE NEED ME': Scottish leader Humza Yousaf's doctor brother-in law refuses to leave Gaza

Humza Yousaf speaks following the SNP Leadership election result announcement at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. — AFP/File

Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law has refused to quit his job as an emergency doctor in Gaza, telling his family that "people need me", the first minister revealed in a statement.

It happened just a few days after Nadia El-Nakla, an SNP councillor for Dundee City Council and the wife of the Scottish prime minister, claimed that a shrapnel drone attack during the conflict between Israel and Hamas had injured her family.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, her parents, had been in the nation a week before to Hamas's surprise strike to visit El-Nakla's 92-year-old grandmother and her brother Mohammed El-Nakla and his family.

Despite his sister's pleadings, Dr El-Nakla has resisted leaving the war-torn city where he worked for the past week.

Sharing a heartbreaking video of his brother-in-law working to help a baby and a toddler hurt in the city, Yousaf said: 'My brother-in-law, a doctor in Gaza, is spending his seventh consecutive day in hospital.

"Nadia spoke to him & said he should go home to rest, his response 'I can't leave my people when they need me.' Health workers in Gaza are heroes."

On Tuesday, an Israeli missile hit a home across the street from where the El-Nakla family and 100 other people are sleeping, shattering every window and mirror.

It is understood that Yousaf received a call about the attack 45 minutes after his speech to the SNP conference on Tuesday, where he told the crowd "My mother-in-law told me she just didn't sleep a wink last night with worry."

Earlier this week, El-Nakla revealed that her brother had started to say he can no longer treat anyone because there are no supplies and the dead are arriving.

With her parents in Gaza, El-Nakla told how she "started this week extremely fearful" and is now "ending this week in complete despair".

Speaking at the SNP conference on Monday she said, "I've seen many wars in Gaza as I grew up, but nothing like this."

She told the conference how people are now sleeping on football pitches near her family's home, but added: "They still are dropping bombs on them."

"Morgues are full, we're using ice cream trucks for the dead."

Visiting Gaza herself every summer for several weeks, she said she has "experienced gunfire at our home, rocket attacks", adding that on one occasion the house had been taken over by Israeli forces for three days who used the building as a lookout point.

El-Nakla said, "We are used to suffering and being fearful, this time is different."

"Normally once the death toll would reach a high enough number, the world would ask for restraint."

"But the numbers of deaths are soaring, most children, and Gaza is being turned to rubble."

"No food, no water, no electricity. We are seeing an attack on humanity and my heart feels like it is starting to turn to stone."

She revealed that her family had been the target of a drone attack and related how her mother had to remove shrapnel from the skin of her young cousin because she was afraid to go to the hospital because it was running low on supplies and was deemed hazardous.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, SNP MP Chris Law claimed that Elizabeth had called her daughter and the First Minister that morning to say her final farewell.

According to the MP, she said: 'Last night was the end for me, better if my heart stops and then I will be at peace, I can't take another night.'

Yousaf has been urging for a ceasefire in the Middle East and earlier this week accused Israel of "going too far" by inflicting "collective punishment" on Gaza as it responds to Hamas's atrocities.

Along with the First Minister, Stephen Flynn, leader of the SNP in Westminster, demanded a halt to hostilities in the area and put pressure on the Prime Minister to establish a programme for the resettlement of refugees in the UK.

"My ask for a ceasefire was done with all sincerity, sincerity to protect civilians, but also to ensure that we have the safe creation of humanitarian corridors - humanitarian corridors which will allow for food, for water and for vital medicines to get into Gaza, but also for innocent civilians caught up in this terrible conflict to flee," Flynn said.