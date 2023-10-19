Jamila Al-Shantee: Israeli air strike martyrs Hamas's first woman leader

Jamila Al-Shantee was martyred Wednesday evening in Jabalia, in northern Gaza. — AFP/File

An Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip claimed the life of Jamila Al-Shantee, the first woman ever elected to the political leadership of Hamas, the group said on Thursday.

Hamas said Jamila Al-Shantee, 64, was martyred Wednesday evening in Jabalia, in northern Gaza.



She became the first woman elected to the movement's political bureau, composed of 20 members, following an internal ballot in 2021.

Another woman, Fatima Shurab, joined the political top brass at the same time, through an automatic appointment as president of its women's commission.

Their inclusion in the leadership was interpreted at the time as a positive signal to the international community, indicating the group's apparent openness to female representation.

Shantee had a long history in Palestinian politics, having been elected in 2006 to the Palestinian Authority's parliament.

The chamber has not met since Hamas ousted the PA from Gaza and took power in 2007, prompting Israel to intensify a crippling blockade imposed on the territory.

Shantee is one of multiple Hamas members martyred in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, when the group launched a multi-pronged attack across the border.

Most of the more than 1,400 people killed in Israel during the war were civilians in border communities hit by Hamas.

Relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza have martyred 3,785 people, mostly civilians, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory.