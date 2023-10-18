Inside birthday boy Mike Tindall's close bond with royal family

Mike Tindall, who is married to King Charles's niece Zara, celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday (October 18).

Mike married Princess Anne's daughter and the late Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips in July 2011 to become an integral part of the royal family.



Speaking of his royal debut, the sportsman - who's loved by fans for his heroics as a member of England's 2003 World Cup winning Rugby Union side - claimed that the late Queen made him feel welcome in the family.

"I can only say how kind they've been to me, and how welcoming they've been to me since joining the family. And how they've made my family welcome," he told The Telegraph.

Mike once shared a hilarious confession about an awkward encounter with his mother-in-law Princess Royal at his wife Zara's 30th birthday party.

During his time on I'm A Celebrity, he revealed: "I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a "slut drop" in front of her."

Having become accustomed to his own wardrobe mishaps, Mike carries spare suits with him wherever he goes.

Mike opened up about meeting his wife Zara in Sydney, saying: "I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final. I was p****d off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting."



Recalling his and Zara's first date, he said: "It just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."