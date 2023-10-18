David, Victoria Beckham chase Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's crown

David and Victoria Beckham will soon find themselves looking eye-to-eye with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to Deadline, the celebrity stars’ latest Netflix documentary titled, Beckham, successfully scored Netflix’s biggest audience of the year in Britain, with a viewership of 3.8M during its first week after premiere.

With this feat, the docuseries premiere became Netflix’s top-rated TV show episode in the UK since Harry & Meghan in December 2022.

The highly-anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle series amassed nearly 4.5M viewers during its premiere.

It currently holds the record for the biggest debut for a Netflix documentary with nearly 82 million hours watched on its first four days.

Meanwhile, Beckham racked up 12.4 million views in its first week in Netflix's English language category.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, Beckham “tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon”.

The series covered his “humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family”.

David and Victoria also addressed several scandals that spanned their personal and professional lives in front of the public eye in the docuseries.