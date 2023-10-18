Prince William, Kate Middleton 'not afraid' as couple 'break the mould'

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly enjoy a bond so close that they are not afraid to be honest with each other.

Body language expert Darren Stanton spoke on behalf of Betfair Casino and said that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ relationship appeared only grow as the years went on.

Noting the couple's body language when out in public, the expert said that while royal protocol barred any sort of display of affection, the pair made up for it through their humour and mischievous demeanour.

He continued: "This shows how in tune William and Kate are with each other on an emotional level. They’re also not afraid to be open and honest through their body gestures about how they feel.

"They've really broken the mould, and there's a level of humour, playfulness and mischievousness to them when they want to be - which is really refreshing to see."