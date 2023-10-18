Prince William, Kate Middleton 'evolve, grow' as pair's relationship strengthens

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton were lauded for their move to be more affectionate when out in public.



According to body language expert Darren Stanton, while speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, the Prince and Princess of Wales were lauded for keeping their romance from their university days alive.

"William and Kate are a very strong couple, and their relationship has continued to evolve and grow even stronger over the years," he said.

"They started off as independent students who found true love. They were sweethearts, and we still see that side to them now.

"An important thing I have seen over the years is that both their levels of confidence and independence - in public and private - have really developed."

He went on to add that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in particular were never physically affectionate while the Prince and Princess of Wales have been displaying their bond for the world to see.

"We have never seen senior members of the Royal family be so affectionate with one another in the public eye. If we look back at photographs of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, we would never have seen them holding hands or being tactile with each other."