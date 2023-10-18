Kate Middleton Halloween plans with Prince William, kids revealed

As Halloween nears in arrival, coupled with the kids’ ongoing half-term break from school, Kate Middelton has cooked up some delicious plans under her hat.

Speaking to Fabulous, royal expert Katie Nicholl reflected on the Princess’ plans with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, ahead of the spooky season.

She suggested that the family of five will likely head to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, their 10-bedroom country pile gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth at the time of Kate and William’s wedding.

Dubbing it “their happy place,” Nicholl explained a vacation in Norfolk conveys an impression of a “normal life,” a crucial notion during their family time.

The author of The New Royals revealed that the future Queen “very much gets in the spirit of Halloween”, and even take the young royals “out for trick and treating.”

And when they are not making merry of outdoor activities, Kate and the children spend their time baking, painting pottery and arts and crafts.

“It is incredibly important to [Kate and William] to keep their children grounded and offer them as normal a childhood as they possibly can,” shared Nicholl.