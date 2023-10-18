William, Kate Middleton resist long-standing royal practice for their kids

file footage

Prince William and Princess Kate are setting up a new precedent in the face of long-standing principles within the Royal Family.



Speaking to Ok!, an insider revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are firm on their choice to favour their kids over their duties as senior royals.

Last month, it was reported that Kate will be staying behind in Windsor to help their oldest son Prince George, 10, with his exams, while William attends the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Singapore in November.

Moreover, the twosome is on the fence about their joint appearance at the upcoming tour of the Commonwealth with the Royal Family.

“William and Kate have been put in a very difficult position of choosing between the right path for their family or the future of the monarchy,” the insider shared.

“Kate is adamant that she doesn’t want to uproot the children during the school year. She feels it important that they are grounded and have their parents with them,” they said.

The royals’ decision to give their kids a shot at normal life stems from their personal experiences from their childhood.

As a kid, the princess was moved several times from the “Middle East and around England,” while, William was either on a tour with his parents or sent away to boarding school.

The source added: “Both of them don’t want that for their children until they are old enough to cope with it.”

The Waleses’ latest move “marks a change from the royal precedent of the past when duty came first,” according to the outlet.