Willow Smith reacts to mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s bombshell memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith made some bombshell revelations about her personal life in her recently released memoir, Worthy.

The Girls Trip actress, 52, revealed that she and husband Will Smith, 55, had been separated since 2016. The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, share son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 22. Will also shares son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

In an interview with InStyle, Jada revealed how her children reacted to the memoir and is contents.

“What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that,” she shared.

She explained that the boys, including Will’s son Trey Smith whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, have been told about “what is in it” and that they will “read it eventually.”

Meanwhile, Jada shared that her daughter seemed more enthusiastic. “Willow has read [it],” Jada told the outlet. “She’s an avid reader, and she’s the next author in the family. She has a [fiction] book coming out on May 7 [2024].”

She continued, “But she read a huge part of my book before it was even edited, so she loved it. She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it.”