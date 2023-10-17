Israel hits hospital, school in Gaza as death toll surges past 3,000

Palestinians search through the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 17, 2023. — AFP

Israeli air strikes on a Gaza hospital compound Tuesday killed at least 200 people, while six more people were killed in a UN-run Gaza school they were sheltering in, as per the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory and United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"Two hundred to 300 displaced people killed in occupation [Israeli] strikes on the yard" of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza, the ministry said.

"Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," it added.

However, according to media reports, more than 500 people have been killed in the school attack.

The media office of Gaza's Hamas government described the attack as a "war crime".

"The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes" because of other strikes, a statement said.

An Israeli military spokesman would not immediately confirm its forces bombed the hospital.

"We will look into it ... the strike happened just a short while ago, " Daniel Hagari said in a televised press briefing.

At least 3,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip since the war erupted on October 7.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, the majority gunned down by Hamas, who crossed from Gaza and attacked border communities.

Israel targets school

"At least six people were killed this afternoon when a UNRWA school was hit in Al-Maghazi refugee camp", in central Gaza, UNRWA said.

"The school was hit during Israeli forces air strikes and bombardment on the Gaza Strip," it said.

Dozens of people, including UNRWA staff, were wounded and the school suffered severe structural damage, it said, adding the number of casualties was expected to rise.

"At least 4,000 people have taken refuge in this UNRWA school turned shelter. They had and still have nowhere else to go," the agency said.

"This is outrageous, and it again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians," it added.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident when contacted by AFP.

United Nations Relief and Works Agency — or UNRWA — was established in 1949 to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to Palestinian refugees.

It operates in annexed east Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Biden's visit

Biden's visit, seen as potentially the riskiest of his presidency, is expected to see him reaffirm US backing for Israel and try to stop the escalating war against Hamas from spiralling into a wider conflict.

Israel has also imposed a crippling siege on the impoverished Gaza territory and deployed tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas while also seeking to rescue the at least 199 hostages taken into Gaza by Hamas, which has released a video of one of the captives, French-Israeli woman Mia Shem.

Her mother, Keren Shem, made an emotional plea for her safe return, at a Tel Aviv press conference.

"I ask world leaders that my daughter be returned to us in the state that she is today, as well as the other hostages," she said.

"I am begging the world to bring my baby back home."

Diplomatic bids to free the hostages have gathered pace. Turkey said it was in talks with Hamas to secure their release.

But there were mixed views about how effective Biden could be, with some Palestinians blaming the United States for backing Israel, and even Israelis sceptical.

"We don´t believe anymore in politicians," said Omer Nevo, 23. "I don´t trust anyone anymore after what has happened here."

Iran's warning

Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said Tuesday that Israeli forces "will commence the enhanced military activities when the timing suits the goal".

The army later announced the killing of a senior Hamas commander, Ayman Nofal. Hamas also confirmed his death.

Israelis are still reeling from the worst attack in the country´s 75-year history, which has sparked a mass mobilisation of reservists and the evacuation of residents from areas near Gaza and Lebanon.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, back in Israel after a whistlestop regional tour, said Biden's visit would be a statement of "solidarity with Israel" and an "ironclad commitment to its security".

Washington has already sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean "to deter hostile actions against Israel".

The Pentagon has put 2,000 troops on deployment alert to be able "to respond quickly to the evolving security environment in the Middle East". US media said the troops would cover support roles such as medical assistance and handling explosives.

Israel's arch-foe Iran, which backs both Hamas and Lebanon-based Hezbollah groups, has repeatedly warned against a Gaza invasion and Monday raised the spectre of a possible "pre-emptive action" against Israel "by the resistance axis."

Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that "no one can stop" forces opposed to Israel if it keeps up its bombardment of Gaza.

Deadly flare-ups have rocked Israel's northern border with Lebanon.