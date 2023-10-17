VIDEO: Gaza doctors refuse to leave patients amid Israeli bombardment

Carigious doctors in Gaza hospitals have refused to evacuate for the sake of treating and caring for critically ill patients despite being under severe threats of Israeli airstrikes



"The smell of blood is everywhere," says Dr Mohammad Mattar, head of the radiology department at Al Shifa Hospital — the Gaza Strip's largest medical complex. "There aren't enough beds to hold all the patients. Others are on the floor."

The smell of death is everywhere as well, Mattar adds.

On Friday he wrote to the NPR: "A few minutes back we received the bodies of our colleague Dr Mohamed Dabour [a consultant pathologist] and all of his family. They have been attacked by an air strike while he was attempting to evacuate his family to a safe area in south Gaza, according to [evacuation] commands they received from the Israeli side."

Mattar says there's so much death, that the hospital had to convert part of its ICU into a morgue.

At least 3,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli attacks with 12,500 others injured.

Entire families are being killed or injured, he adds, because it's a tradition in Gaza for parents, children, brothers and sisters to live in the same building, When a bombardment happens, wounded relatives arrive at the hospital en masse. The sheer volume of medical need is overwhelming the small and exhausted number of staff, he says.

It is a heartbreaking refrain that is frequently heard among medical professionals in Gaza.

The medical situation for Gazans is getting worse as the conflict between Hamas and Israel grinds into its seventh day with a blockade isolating Gaza from the rest of the world.

Israel has also recently issued a directive ordering Gazans to leave the northern part of the Strip within 24 hours, portending a new round of fierce fighting.

Several hours after the extraordinary attack by Palestinian group Hamas began early on Saturday morning, Israel launched its first strike in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 2,800 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel's subsequent bombardment of the region, while many more have been injured and are currently in need of medical care.

Additionally, some people lack access to the necessary medications and routine medical treatment.

Israel has claimed that Hamas conceals personnel and weapons in and around hospitals and healthcare facilities, hindering military operations.

The health system in Gaza is at breaking point, according to the World Health Organisation, which has recorded at least 34 strikes on healthcare institutions, personnel, and ambulances as of Thursday.

According to Nadal Abed, an orthopaedic physician with the Gaza Ministry of Health, bombs detonated near Al-Quds Hospital on Wednesday night.

"The wounded patient[s] have difficult injuries due to explosive[s]," he says, "multiple injur[ies] in head, in chest, in abdomen, in extremities."

On Monday morning, Abed was transferred to Al-Quds, where he will be responsible for putting people back together by removing shrapnel and resetting fractured bones.

He claims that the wait for surgery can last days despite the fact that he works 24-hour shifts. There are too few surgeons and too many patients. He also claims to be coping with a shortage of surgical supplies.

Similar wounds have been reported among patients at Al Awda Hospital, according to Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon from London who travelled to Gaza earlier this week to care for the injured.

"Basically, the patients are all blast injury patients with shrapnel injuries, crush injuries from collapsed homes, burns," he says.

"Everybody that I'm seeing is being fished out of the rubble of their homes and they're caked in mud and gravel and masonry. And even the shrapnel that you take out of their bodies is masonry and glass and household building material."

A large-scale migration from Gaza's northern region started on Friday. Israel has been urged to revoke the evacuation orders by the World Health Organisation and the United Nations, respectively.

According to them, a mass evacuation would be devastating for the patients, medical personnel, and other people who would either be left behind or involved in the mass exodus.

Without reliable communication channels, Dr Mattar says confusion is rampant. "Not all people can evacuate that easily within 24 hours," he says. "Many families have sick patients, they have elderly that cannot walk, they have kids. Many obstacles that are present. I hope this news [to evacuate is] not true."

WHO says that moving vulnerable individuals like this is tantamount to "a death sentence. Asking health workers to do so is beyond cruel."