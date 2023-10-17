King Charles 'accepts' Princess Diana's ghostly appearance in The Crown

King Charles has reportedly 'accepted' the way his late ex-wife Princess Diana was portrayed in the sixth season of The Crown.

Detailing the monarch's sentiments, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield spoke to Daily Star and revealed that King Charles and Camilla have brushed the late Princess of Wales' appearance on the Netflix show as simply art.

"According to friends close to the King and Queen, they have accepted it as art," she said.

"Toss in a ghost and now the most naive television consumer understands that they're consuming fiction. The King champions artist freedom and creativity so I don’t think he would cause a stink, but he’s certainly made it known privately that he is not like his character in The Crown."

For the unversed, show creators of The Crown unveiled Princess Diana as a spirit after having died in a car accident in the fifth season.

The ghostly version of Princess Diana was reportedly not well received by Prince William, who allegedly was left 'upset' as per the commentator.

"I imagine what will upset Prince William even more is the idea that Ghost Diana allegedly tells Charles that things will be easier for him without her there," she said.

"While it certainly feeds into the Diana martyr myth that has been left behind I’m sure Prince William would disagree that losing his mother was beneficial in any way. He would rather have his mum."