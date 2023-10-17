Prince William, Kate Middleton warned as Prince George to be 'tested'

Prince William and Kate Middleton were warned of how things would pan out with Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been warned of a challenge of raising their three children, in particular, Prince George.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond spoke to OK! and said that Prince George would now continually be tested as he was growing up.

"William and Kate have three children with very different demands. We know poor George has been feeling rather under the cosh lately because school life seems to be all about being tested," she said.

Meanwhile his other siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would not face the pressures that his older brother was to face owing to his potential future as an heir.

"So this half-term holiday may not be quite like his previous holidays and could involve a certain amount of revision.

"That will be doubly hard with his sister and little brother having all the fun, but I’m sure William and Kate will find a healthy balance that will allow George to join in most of the time.

"George will be their priority right now because of his exams and his future schooling to consider. Charlotte is relatively carefree but, as the only girl, she’ll no doubt command special attention.

"Louis is the little kid on the block – probably getting away with murder while their parents are too busy with the others to chastise him!"