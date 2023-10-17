Prince Harry races against time for kids to see King Charles before 'it's too late'

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been looking to find a home in the UK because of his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



As per royal expert Duncan Larcombe, while speaking to OK!, the Duke of Sussex was desperate to have his children, who he shares with Meghan Markle, grow up around their cousins despite having an icy relationship around his own brother Prince William.

He went on to add that Prince Harry was 'worried' that his father King Charles was 'not getting younger' and that he wanted his children to have a relationship with their grandfather before "it's too late".

He continued, "If they don’t have a base here, Harry’s children are going to grow up not knowing their cousins, uncles or aunts, or any of their family.

"They’re growing up fast and his father isn’t getting any younger. I think he would want to do this before it’s too late.

"I think the idea of that would be pretty tough on Harry. I think he’d want his children to have a relationship with their cousins and, in time, his father and William."